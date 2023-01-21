Falls man faces 12-year sentence after guilty plea to sex assault charge

A Niagara Falls man faces 12 years in prison when he is sentenced March 24 following his guilty plea to first-degree attempted rape, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.
Willie J. Rumph, 33, also pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.
Prosecutors said Rumph admitted to sexually assaulting a child under 11 years old last year in Niagara Falls and causing damage to the victim's home.
Seaman noted that Rumph also will be sentenced to between seven and 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.