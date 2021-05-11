 Skip to main content
Falls man admits to gunfire at gas station and an armed break-in
Falls man admits to gunfire at gas station and an armed break-in

Anthony D. Bones of Niagara Falls appeared in Niagara County Court on Tuesday and added two felony convictions to his criminal resume.

The 33-year-old man now has four felonies in all.

He pleaded guilty to firing shots during a melee at a Falls gas station and threatening a woman with a gun after entering her home.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III could send Bones to prison for as long as 14 years at his sentencing on July 2.

Bones admitted to first-degree reckless endangerment for firing shots Nov. 6 at the Coastal station at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue. Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said no one was hurt in the incident and Bones was the only person arrested.

In November 2019, Bones entered a woman's house on Ninth Street in the Falls while armed with a gun. The woman was not injured and nothing was stolen, Stoelting said. Bones pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in that case.

His previous convictions were for drug dealing.

