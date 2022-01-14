 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Falls man accused of child sexual abuse
Falls man accused of child sexual abuse

Preston Wright

Preston Wright 

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A Niagara Falls man was arraigned in Niagara County Court Thursday on an indictment accusing him of sexually abusing a girl between September and November 2021.

Preston Wright, 76, pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek ordered that Wright remain in the County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, originally set in Niagara Falls City Court.

The evidence presented to the grand jury included the defendant's own statements, Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco told Wojtaszek.

