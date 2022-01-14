Falls man accused of child sexual abuse

A Niagara Falls man was arraigned in Niagara County Court Thursday on an indictment accusing him of sexually abusing a girl between September and November 2021.
Preston Wright, 76, pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek ordered that Wright remain in the County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, originally set in Niagara Falls City Court.
The evidence presented to the grand jury included the defendant's own statements, Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco told Wojtaszek.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
