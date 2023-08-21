A Niagara Falls man accused in a homicide earlier this year has pleaded guilty to three felony charges for a series of crimes, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Gabriel Behrens, 22, of Ferry Avenue, entered pleas to first-degree manslaughter, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He faces a maximum of 35 years in prison when he returns in October to be sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

The manslaughter charge stems from the death of Elijah Lopez, 16, who was shot during a melee on the night of Feb. 20 at the Jordan Gardens housing development in Niagara Falls.

The robbery count was brought against Behrens following an armed holdup Feb. 26 in an alley off Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The weapons charge followed his arrest in June 2022 for having a firearm.