Falls burglary suspect charged in two more break-ins

A man arrested in connection with a burglary at a downtown restaurant in Niagara Falls has been charged with two more restaurant burglaries, Niagara Falls spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported.

According to the report, Michael Miranda, 27, of Niagara Falls, was first arrested by a patrol officer at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 20 after a break-in at Zaika Indian Cuisine, 421 Third St.

Released following arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court, Miranda allegedly was seen on surveillance video during a break-in in the early hours of Aug. 21 at the Power City Eatery, 444 Third St., where money was taken from a cash register.

Miranda also is charged with an early morning burglary Aug. 18 at the Misty Dog, a restaurant at 431 Main St., where a cash register was stolen and a freezer was left open, resulting in the spoilage of $1,700 in food.

Miranda faces three charges of third-degree burglary, plus various counts of grand and petit larceny, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.

Bail was set at $5,000 after his arraignment Tuesday in connection with the two additional burglaries. Cavalleri said detectives are investigating his possible involvement in other larcenies in the area.

