Falconer woman arrested on child pornography charges, conspiracy, witness tampering

A Chautauqua County woman was arrested and charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, distribution of child pornography and destruction of records, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Lily A. Brandow of Falconer, in June 2021, sold a video to a Snapchat user for $20 showing her, an adult man and a third person later identified as a 16-year-old girl engaging in sexual relations. The man was identified as Yusef Myrick, who was arrested and charged in December with production, receipt and distribution of child pornography.

According to the complaint, Brandow, at Myrick's direction, took steps to delete Myrick’s email and social media accounts. Brandow also facilitated a three-way call between herself, Myrick and the victim, during which Myrick threatened the victim not to speak to investigators.

Myrick is accused of engaging in both online and sexual relationships with numerous underage girls. When the relationships ended, Myrick cyberstalked, harassed and threatened the girls and their families with both physical and psychological harm. Myrick is accused of communicating with and sexually exploiting at least seven victims primarily through Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

Anyone who has information related to this case is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office at 716-753-4973, the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 716-464-6070 or hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.

