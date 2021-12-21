Falconer man arrested on child pornography charges is accused of stalking, harassing underage victims

A Chautauqua County man has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with the production, receipt and distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted on the charges, 22-year-old Yusef E. Malik Myrick of Falconer faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

According to the complaint against Myrick, he is accused of engaging in both online and sexual relationships with numerous underage girls. When the relationships ended, he allegedly cyberstalked, harassed and threatened the girls and their families with both physical and psychological harm. Myrick is accused of sexually exploiting at least seven victims through Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

He used names such as Azrael Lust and Chi Fazo on Facebook, Sef Johnson on Instagram, and Lovely Lil Sociopath and Antwan Johnson on Snapchat.

Members of the public who have information related to the case are asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office at 716-753-4973, the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 716-464-6070 or hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.

