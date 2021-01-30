Faint cry from behind door led police to Lisbon Avenue woman shot in living room

When three Buffalo police officers responded to Lisbon Avenue on the night of Jan. 22 for a "shots fired" call, they didn't see any evidence of a gunman or a shooting at first, said Chief Carmen Menza of the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District.

But soon the lieutenant and two officers spotted shell casings on the ground, near Orleans Street.

Officer Peter Nguyen started looking around, trying to figure out the trajectory of those bullets, and that led the lieutenant and two patrol officers to a house a couple of doors down, Menza said. They found several bullet holes in the front door.

That's when Officer Nicyle Holman heard a faint cry from behind the door. The officers' lieutenant, Jonathan Pietrzak, then heard the cries too.

The officers kicked down the door and found a 71-year-old woman on the floor of her living room bleeding out from a gunshot wound.

Menza, who gave the account of the officers' response, said that had it not been for the "professionalism, diligence and quick response" of Lt. Pietrzak and Officers Nguyen and Holman, "this story would have had a much more tragic ending." He's hoping all three are considered for commendations for their actions.