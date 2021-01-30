 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faint cry from behind door led police to Lisbon Avenue woman shot in living room
0 comments
top story

Faint cry from behind door led police to Lisbon Avenue woman shot in living room

Support this work for $1 a month

When three Buffalo police officers responded to Lisbon Avenue on the night of Jan. 22 for a "shots fired" call, they didn't see any evidence of a gunman or a shooting at first, said Chief Carmen Menza of the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District.

But soon the lieutenant and two officers spotted shell casings on the ground, near Orleans Street.

Officer Peter Nguyen started looking around, trying to figure out the trajectory of those bullets, and that led the lieutenant and two patrol officers to a house a couple of doors down, Menza said. They found several bullet holes in the front door.

That's when Officer Nicyle Holman heard a faint cry from behind the door. The officers' lieutenant, Jonathan Pietrzak, then heard the cries too.

The officers kicked down the door and found a 71-year-old woman on the floor of her living room bleeding out from a gunshot wound. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Menza, who gave the account of the officers' response, said that had it not been for the "professionalism, diligence and quick response" of Lt. Pietrzak and Officers Nguyen and Holman, "this story would have had a much more tragic ending." He's hoping all three are considered for commendations for their actions.

Investigators say they don't believe the woman, whose name was not released, was the intended victim in the shooting.

When the officers kicked down the woman's door, they found her bleeding profusely, police said. The officers rendered some basic first aid as they waited for an ambulance to come. She was rushed to Erie County Medical Center where she remains hospitalized.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

At least 31 people were shot during the first month of 2021, police said Friday. There have been eight homicides since Jan. 1 and two more people who were wounded last year have died this year. 

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News