Facebook posts lead to resignation of judge in Schoharie

A judge who used Facebook to post criticisms of gay people, Muslims and the murder trial of a Minneapolis police officer has resigned from two judicial positions, according to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Kenneth C. Knutsen resigned from his judgeships in the town and village of Schoharie, about 40 miles west of Albany.

Knutsen resigned about two months after he was informed he was under investigation “for anti-LGBTQ posts on Facebook and other misconduct,” which included Facebook posts about partisan political issues, expressions of bias in favor of law enforcement over criminal defendants, expressions of anti-Muslim bias and about the Derek Chauvin murder trial in Minnesota, the commission said.

Knutsen was scheduled to give testimony concerning these allegations on May 26, 2021. "Instead, on that date he tendered his resignation, effective July 1, and agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future,” the commission said in a news release.

“Public confidence in the integrity of the courts requires judges to avoid even the appearance of bias,” said Robert H. Tembeckjian, administrator of the state commission.

