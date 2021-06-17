 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Facebook posts lead to resignation of judge in Schoharie
0 comments

Facebook posts lead to resignation of judge in Schoharie

Support this work for $1 a month

A judge who used Facebook to post criticisms of gay people, Muslims and the murder trial of a Minneapolis police officer has resigned from two judicial positions, according to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Kenneth C. Knutsen resigned from his judgeships in the town and village of Schoharie, about 40 miles west of Albany.

Knutsen resigned about two months after he was informed he was under investigation “for anti-LGBTQ posts on Facebook and other misconduct,” which included Facebook posts about partisan political issues, expressions of bias in favor of law enforcement over criminal defendants, expressions of anti-Muslim bias and about the Derek Chauvin murder trial in Minnesota, the commission said.

Knutsen was scheduled to give testimony concerning these allegations on May 26, 2021. "Instead, on that date he tendered his resignation, effective July 1, and agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future,” the commission said in a news release.

“Public confidence in the integrity of the courts requires judges to avoid even the appearance of bias,” said Robert H. Tembeckjian, administrator of the state commission.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The jaw-dropping moment a skydiver surfs on a human midair

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News