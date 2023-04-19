Erie County prosecutors on Wednesday revealed a potential motive for the July 2021 quadruple shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy: retribution for the 2020 killing of the brother of the woman on trial.

On the third day of Jonay Robinson's murder trial, prosecutors showed an Erie County Court jury posts, messages and search histories from Robinson's and her boyfriend's Facebook accounts.

Jurors watch Jonay Robinson's police interview as trial in 2021 quadruple shooting continues Jurors on Tuesday were shown video of Jonay B. Robinson being questioned by police the day after a 3-year-old boy and three men were shot in a courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes. Robinson is accused of being an accomplice in the quadruple shooting.

As part of what prosecutors offered as the first glimpse of a potential motive, jurors saw a number of social media posts published around the July 5, 2021, shooting that killed 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. and injured three men.

Forty-four minutes after the quadruple shooting at the Ferry Grider Homes, Jonay Robinson's Facebook account shared a post with details about the emergency response to the shooting, where a child was shot in the head.

Forty-one minutes after that, her account shared a TikTok video of a man and woman wearing ski masks – with the caption "When i take my girlfriend on her first lick" – along with three laughing/crying emojis. A former police detective testified earlier in the trial that "hitting a lick" refers to committing a crime, either buying or selling drugs, or committing a robbery or a shooting.

In the hours after the shooting, both searched Facebook for news accounts of the violence, according to Facebook records presented in court.

A day earlier, Robinson's Facebook page shared a post remembering Robinson's deceased brother that read, in part, "you already know how I'm rocking it's war."

Robinson's 23-year-old brother, Dequan Huggins, was fatally shot June 23, 2020, on LaSalle Avenue.

Robinson, 27, faces murder, assault and weapons charges in the case. Prosecutors have said she drove two shooters to and from the scene, and was involved in the "planning and coordination" of the shooting. Her boyfriend, Dequan I. Richardson, 24, admitted to being one of the shooters when he pleaded guilty in court last month.

Richardson will be called as a defense witness Thursday, said Robinson's defense attorney, Jeremy Schwartz, in court after the prosecution rested its case Wednesday.

Robinson's defense is that prosecutors have not proven she had any knowledge about what was going to happen at the Ferry Grider Homes and should not be held responsible for what happened.

But that's not believable, according to prosecutors, who pointed to the pair's Facebook posts.

A June 21, 2021, post on her account reads, "A lot of yaw gone have to live with them demons from not doing right by people. What you do to others will be done to you. Me and karma know each other to well and there is no time limit on this."

A June 23, 2021, post of an image of a woman with a handgun has a caption that reads, "When he finally let you take a picture with his blicky."

"Blicky" is a slang term for firearm, according to an Erie Crime Analysis Center analyst who testified Wednesday.

Prosecutors showed jurors two pictures of a rifle sent by Richardson to Robinson in Facebook messages. The firearm looked like the gun entered into evidence that investigators say was used in the shooting. The fired 23 of the 34 shots into the crowd celebrating the Fourth of July holiday weekend in a courtyard. The photos of the rifle show it atop a pink fabric. One of the beds in Robinson and Richardson's Cheektowaga apartment had pink sheets and was included in images of the police search of the apartment previously shown to the jury.

Prosecutors have presented a variety of evidence they say links Robinson to the crime, including surveillance video of her vehicle at various locations in Buffalo and Cheektowaga around the time of the shooting. A search of their apartment the day after the shooting yielded a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol. Lab analysis of spent cartridge casings at the shooting scene linked the casings to the rifle found in the apartment.

Robinson and Richardson were together at various locations for hours before and after the shooting, prosecutors said. Cellphone location data shows the phones were in the same places for roughly 34 hours straight, from 4:30 a.m. July 5, 2021, until about 2:40 p.m. the next day, according to an analysis by the Erie Crime Analysis Center.