Expert calls BLM protester who threatened mayor legally insane; prosecutors want second opinion

Brown, through his media team, declined to comment on the decision.

Dr. Ana Natasha Cervantes, who interviewed Mara in the presence of his mother, Pauline, on June 15, agreed with previous doctors who diagnosed him with a type of bipolar disorder that leaves him prone to mania, depression, mood swings and grandiose behavior.

“Due to his manic and psychotic symptoms, Mr. Mara had an unreasonable appreciation of his role in the protests and how his threatening statements were perceived,” Cervantes wrote in her report last month.

Mara, the doctor said, did not intend to follow through on his threats and saw no problem with his actions: “He very openly and publicly engaged in behaviors that were deemed threatening but did not perceive them as problematic, even in retrospect,” she wrote, “and even during his visit to his primary care doctor after his arrest indicated that he did not believe that he did anything wrong.”

Prosecutors allege Mara also threatened the mayor’s son and a Buffalo police officer over a period of about two months. After a brief confinement in the Niagara County Jail, Mara has been on home confinement.

