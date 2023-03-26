For nearly 50 years, Patrick Rimar cherished his membership in the Country Club of Buffalo, where the Williamsville attorney volunteered to resurrect the caddie program, provided free legal advice to employees and helped plan summer and fall social events.

It was his "refuge from the outside world," as Rimar put it, but a pair of anonymous letters ended it all.

The first, sent to Rimar in February 2022, demanded he leave the club or else another letter would be sent to board members and Amherst police accusing him of child sexual abuse, according to documents included in a lawsuit Rimar filed this year.

Rimar did not resign.

The second letter was sent several weeks later, in early April, to the board and police. It branded him a "child molester" and urged the club's board to expel him.

Rimar denied the allegations. And Amherst police say they weren't able to prove the claim of abuse.

But board members still voted to kick him out of the country club.

Rimar in his compliant filed in State Supreme Court said the club's decision has tarnished his name and caused severe anguish.

He declined comment for this article, as did Amy Habib Rittling, the country club's attorney. Rittling has not yet responded to the complaint filed March 7.

The court documents offer an inside look at how the country club wrestled with the disturbing accusation against a long-standing member – and how Rimar fought to preserve his membership and his reputation.

"The letters contain so many lies, rumors and innuendo that an adequate response is impossible to form," Rimar wrote to the board as members weighed his fate, "and I hope you will accept my absolute and unconditional denial of all charges."

Service to the club

The Country Club of Buffalo was founded in 1889, near the current home of the Buffalo History Museum, and its members set up the area's first golf hole five years later by setting an empty tomato can into the ground, according to an online club history.

The club moved in 1902, building what is now Grover Cleveland Golf Course in Amherst, and again in 1926 to its present site along Youngs Road, off Main Street, on the Onondaga escarpment in the town. It regularly appears on Golfweek's list of the best classic golf courses in America.

Members enjoy access to the stately clubhouse, activities such as tennis and swimming and numerous formal and informal events – proper attire always required.

The club's website does not mention the cost to join. In 2004, The Buffalo News reported the club once required an invitation to get on the waiting list and a $45,000 initiation fee.

Rimar joined in 1975.

In his statement to board members, Rimar summed up his long record of volunteer service to the club, responsibilities he said he often took on at the request of club leaders, and to the community.

In his telling, the caddie program was struggling when, in the early 1980s, he set up the program structure, including training guidelines and a code of conduct, still in use today.

He said he played a key leadership role in the latest restoration of the club's century-old golf course, completed a decade ago, and he said he recently was asked to help better preserve club history.

Rimar also pointed to his 31-year service on the Amherst Recreation Commission and to his nearly 60 years of coaching amateur hockey.

'You are a monster'

Rimar, in his court filing, said he was shocked to receive the first anonymous letter on Feb. 24, 2022.

"You are a monster and it will not be tolerated at my club," the letter began, according to a copy filed with Rimar's complaint.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The letter writer claimed to be a member of the club's board of governors and alleged Rimar in the past sexually abused the son of a longtime member.

The writer urged Rimar to resign within a week and promise never to set foot in the club again.

"Or I reveal you for the horrendous pedophile you are," the letter warned, "and your reputation not only at the club but in the community as a whole is ruined."

Rimar would not succeed if he fought to keep his membership, the letter said.

Rimar, in his later statement to the board, said he contacted a lawyer who advised him to ignore the letter.

On April 15, James F. Dentinger, the board president, informed Rimar the board had received a letter containing "serious accusations" against him. Rimar would have the opportunity to refute the charges contained in this letter prior to any expulsion vote, Dentinger wrote.

This second letter, also anonymous, laid out the allegations in more detail. The purported victim was the son of a longtime club member – and friend of Rimar's – who died a few years ago. The son recently revealed to his mother, the member's widow, that Rimar had raped and molested him when he was a teenager decades earlier, according to the letter.

The letter named the parents. The News is not identifying them to avoid exposing an alleged abuse victim. The widow did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The letter claimed club members for years were aware of Rimar's behavior but ignored it. The message urged board members to act now to protect the sons of club members and participants in the caddie program from future abuse.

'Unacceptable risk'

Rimar, on May 2, appeared before the board of governors, whose members at the time included leaders of the local business and legal community.

Over the objections of one of his attorneys, he provided a statement defending himself.

"At no time have I ever used or abused anyone in my life, of any age, and certainly not a child," Rimar said.

Nonetheless, the board voted that day to expel Rimar.

Dentinger, writing to Rimar on behalf of the board, said the decision was made "on the grounds that your continued membership would result in an unacceptable risk and would be prejudicial to the good order and reputation of the club."

Amherst police received a copy of the second letter. Capt. James McNamara said detectives looked into the allegation against Rimar.

"We just weren't able to determine whether it occurred or not," he said.

Investigators were not able to interview Rimar or the purported victim, McNamara said.

Even if police had proven the abuse claim raised in the letter, he said, criminal charges would not have followed because of the statute of limitations for the alleged crime.

The case is inactive, McNamara said, "meaning if there was other information that came forward, we would open it back up."

In September, Rimar's previous attorneys wrote to the country club seeking access to letters, emails, text messages and other communications regarding its handling of the accusations.

Rimar's current attorney, Robert A. Fiordaliso, wrote in a January court filing that the club never responded and he needed an order compelling the club to provide the information.

Rimar, in a supporting affidavit, said he needs to find out who sent the anonymous letters and who has discussed the allegations outside the confidential board review process.

Rimar's lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of compensation for the harm inflicted on his personal and professional life.

Dentinger declined comment except to note his term as board president has ended. Rimar, when asked for an interview, said, "I think it's premature at this time."

He referred a reporter to Fiordaliso, who also declined comment.