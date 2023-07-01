A Town of Tonawanda man who exchanged sexual text messages and videos with an underage girl has been sentenced to seven years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. also ordered David Rubel, 41, to undergo 15 years of supervision following his release. He had been convicted on a charge of receipt of child pornography.

Prosectors said a father had contacted Town of Tonawanda police in August 2020 after inappropriate images on the cellphone of his daughter, who had recently turned 16.

With the father's consent, an investigator searched the girl's cell phone and saw some text messages that included sexual images, including two videos. Investigators then found the same videos on Rudel's cellphone, along with a string of text messages between him and the girl.

- Dale Anderson