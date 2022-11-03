Ex-Starpoint teacher found not guilty on sex charges

A former Starpoint Middle School teacher was found not guilty of three sex charges against him in a trial in Niagara Falls City Court.

Brian H. Lasher, 57, of Amherst, was acquitted of all charges on Monday by Niagara City Court Judge James J. Faso Jr. during a trial in which Lasher's accuser took the stand, defense attorney Thomas J. Eoannou said Wednesday

"The woman was on the stand subject to a lengthy cross-examination and, ultimately, he was acquitted," Eoannou said during an interview with The Buffalo News on Wednesday.

Lasher was charged with committing a third-degree criminal sex act, a felony, as well as third-degree attempted rape and third-degree sex abuse, both misdemeanors, in connection an incident that was alleged to have occurred on Feb. 8, 2021, at the Niagara Resort and Casino.

"He maintained his innocence from the very beginning and, at trial, he was able to show that he was not guilty on any of the counts," Eoannou said.

"What I hope that people understand is that an allegation is merely that, just an allegation and, hopefully, his reputation in the community will be restored."

District Attorney Brian Seaman confirmed the acquittal on Thursday.

"My office took the complaint of the victim in this case very seriously, as we do all cases of this nature. I assigned one of my top assistants to prosecute the case. A trial was conducted, and at the end of that trial the judge did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. A verdict of not guilty was delivered by the court and we respect that decision. That brings the criminal case to a full conclusion," Seaman said.

Lasher, reached by telephone Thursday, lamented having his reputation tarnished over an allegation that he said never had any merit. He also questioned why the District Attorney's Office did not drop the case against him after his co-defendant, John R. Scholl Jr., was acquitted on the same charges in March.

"I had to endure this for 11 months. I lost my job. I mean, I retired, luckily, but what if I was 10 years younger? Could you imagine if I was 45 instead of 55?" he said.

Lasher taught at Starpoint for 32½ years, all of them as a physical education teacher.