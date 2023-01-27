Ex-officer who pioneered police reform law charged with obstructing arrests

Cariol Horne, whose advocacy for a local law requiring officers to intercede when another officer is using excessive force led to Cariol's Law in Buffalo, was arraigned Friday in City Court on charges she interfered with city police officers arresting two suspected Christmas blizzard looters.

Mayor Byron Brown signs 'Cariol's Law' Under the new law, when an officer fails to intervene in an incident that results in death or serious bodily injury, the incident would be turned over to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Horne, 55, was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, harassment and disorderly conduct following her Christmas Day arrest, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Horne pointed her finger in the face of one police officer and pushed the officer during the incident, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

At about 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 25, the police officers were interviewing two suspects during an investigation into a store looting on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue when Horne prevented them from their official duties, according to the DA's Office. The officers said Horne demanded they release the two suspects, an accusation Horne denied in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News.

"I never, never suggested that he unarrest them," she said of the police officer. "The only thing I said was for him to get them off the ground."

Hochul signs law giving pension to Buffalo police officer fired amid controversy in 2008 "New York owes Cariol Horne a debt of gratitude for her service to the Buffalo community and for her bravery in a moment of crisis," Hochul said in a statement.

Horne said she was in her vehicle when she saw the looting suspects forced to sit on the ground in the snow.

"So I just got out to observe," Horne said. "The cop came up to me and asked me if he could help me and I said, 'Yeah. I understand that these people are probably stealing, but you need to get them off the ground.' "

Horne said the officer told her she would be the one on the ground if she continued to impede the officer's investigation. Prior to that exchange, she described the officer's initial demeanor as polite.

Horne said it was the officer who pointed his finger in her face and then pushed her first.

"Now, he approached me and then told me I was impeding his arrest," she said.

"Like, 'How am I impeding you when you approached me and asked me if you could help me?' Of course, after he did that, I pointed back," Horne said.

She said she then repeated her request that the officer get the suspects off the ground, and he pushed her.

"Then he told me I was going to jail for putting my hands on him and I said, 'I did, but only after you put your hands me,' " Horne said.

"After that, I did not resist or anything, and then he locked me up and charged me with the same thing he did to me, but also charged me with saying that I wanted him to unarrest the people, which was not true," she added.

Horne accused the officer of having abused his power and falsely charging her by accusing her of demanding the release of the two suspects.

Judge renews defamation judgment against Cariol Horne, but court fight may not be over A judge recently ruled in favor of Gregory M. Kwiatkowski, renewing his judgment against Horne for $46,862 – plus interest costs put at more than $44,000. But the judge left open the possibility that Horne could seek to vacate the defamation judgment before a different judge in the proper venue.

"So my crime was caring for people," Horne said.

"I want to implement Cariol's Law for him, because that's the reason that I wrote the law, was so that officers would stop abusing their power, and one is falsifying reports, which is what he did," she added.

In 2006, Horne was fired from the police force following 19 years of service after she said she tried to stop another police officer she accused of choking a suspect, which that police officer denied.

In May 2021, a State Supreme Court justice vacated her firing and awarded her the financial compensation she would have earned had she continued working as a police officer until she hit her 20-year mark.

Horne is scheduled to return to court on March 2 for further proceedings. She was released on her own recognizance.

If convicted of the highest charge, Horne faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.