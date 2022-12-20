Ex-NFTA bus driver sentenced for committing worker's compensation fraud

A former Metro bus driver who admitted to fraudulently collecting worker's compensation benefits was sentenced to five years probation Monday in Erie County Court.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Antoinette Laney, 53, of Kenmore, claimed that she was unable to perform her job for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and collected $30,213 in benefits between September 2018 and February 2020 by misrepresenting the nature and extent of her injuries.

Prosecutors said Laney initially claimed to be sidelined by a right knee injury and later amended her claim to a lower back and left knee injury. An investigation later revealed that Laney performed work through Instacart and eBay while simultaneously collecting worker's compensation benefits.

On Sept. 26, she pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution to the NFTA.

In a statement Tuesday, District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said the public should be aware that lying to collect worker's compensation or other labor-related benefits is a crime requiring those convicted of such fraud to pay back any illegally obtained funds.