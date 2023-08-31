A former employee with the Internal Revenue Service pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to unauthorized inspection of tax returns or return information, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Prosecutors said 52-year-old Lisa Hughes of Hamburg was then sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to serve a year of probation and fined $1,000.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A. C. Penrose, who is handling the case, Hughes was working as a case advocate within the IRS' Taxpayer Advocate Service in Buffalo when she received calls from two employees of a local tax preparation firm who inquired about returns filed for their company's clients. Hughes then accessed the returns or other return information in the IRS' Integrated Data Retrieval System.

Penrose said that, between April 25, 2014, and Aug. 16, 2019, Hughes accessed return information of the clients on more than 120 occasions. Hughes knew that she was not authorized to access the return information, he said.

Also, between 2016 and 2019, Hughes prepared more than 100 tax returns for clients of the tax preparation firm, for which she was compensated. For the 2016 to 2018 tax years, Hughes also prepared about 250 returns for friends and family, for which she was sometimes compensated, Penrose said. Hughes knew that IRS regulations prohibited her from preparing tax returns in return for compensation, he added.

