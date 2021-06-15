 Skip to main content
Ex-home care nurse sentenced for falsifying time sheets
A home care nurse was sentenced Monday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns to three years probation and 75 hours of community service following her guilty plea in February to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 40-year-old Wendi Jo Oliver of Barker was employed as a home care nurse for an adult with cerebral palsy in Clarence when she falsified timesheets between Feb. 1, 2018, and Dec. 1, 2019. Oliver collected $11,700 in pay that she was not entitled to through the client's special needs trust fund. Oliver was subsequently fired from her job after the theft was uncovered.

Oliver paid restitution to her former client at the time of her plea.  

