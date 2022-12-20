Ex-Hamburg finance director pleads guilty to misusing town credit card; ordered to do community service, pay fine

The former finance director for the Town of Hamburg was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and pay a $275 fine after pleading guilty Friday in Hamburg Town Court to one count of disorderly conduct for misusing a town-issued credit card.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that Samantha Tarczynski, 33, of Hamburg, used the credit card to buy personal items that were valued at less than $1,000 between May 17, 2019, and Oct. 24, 2020.

The Town Board voted to fire Tarczynski on Sept. 22, 2021, after the crime was discovered. As a condition of the plea, she paid full restitution to the town.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the State Comptroller's Office and the Hamburg Police Department for their work in investigating the case.

"This defendant was trusted to oversee finances on behalf of the residents of Hamburg, but instead she misused a town credit card to purchase items for herself," Flynn said in a statement Tuesday. "My office is committed to restoring our citizens' trust in public employees and will continue to prosecute cases involving the misuse of taxpayer dollars."