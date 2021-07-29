Ex-Erie County Legislator Swanick defrauded in Casey campaign scheme

In the spring of 2014, two years after former Erie County Legislator Charles M. Swanick ran unsuccessfully in a four-way bid for the 60th State Senate District, an FBI agent pulled up in front of his Town of Tonawanda house.
"I was speechless. I thought: What did I do?" Swanick said.
Over the next four hours, Swanick recalled, he heard allegations from the investigator that Swanick was "never meant to win" that election and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.
Further, he learned that Casey's media production and political consulting firm was being investigated for siphoning a little over $8,000 to print mailers for his campaign. Swanick had believed Casey's firm was working on the campaign for free.
"I was dumbfounded," Swanick said Thursday.
Those who originally complained about Pigeon’s illegal fundraising with a shadowy committee called the WNY Progressive Caucus question why he remains
On Thursday, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy's office announced that Casey's LSA Strategies pleaded guilty to wire fraud before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny and that it faces a penalty of up to $500,000.
Casey was Byron Brown's deputy mayor until the summer of 2014 when left City Hall to join a private development company.
Casey could not be reached to comment Thursday night.
In the wire fraud case, prosecutors say that between Aug. 20 and Sept. 19, 2012, LSA Strategies devised a scheme to defraud a candidate running for the State Senate 60th District, which covers parts of Buffalo and Tonawanda.
Swanick confirmed to The Buffalo News Thursday that he is the candidate prosecutors declined to name in documents describing LSA's guilty plea. He said that he had been friends with Casey and Pigeon for more than 30 years and that they had persuaded him to run on the Conservative line against incumbent Republican Mark Grisanti in that year's election. Grisanti won that election with just over 50% of the vote. The Democratic candidate, Michael Amodeo, got 35.6% of the vote, Swanick got 11.8% and Working Families candidate Gregory L. Davis got 2.4%.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Casey provided consulting services to Swanick, "including arranging for campaign mailings to be printed by an unnamed company."
According to prosecutors, LSA defrauded the candidate, who believed the firm was working on the campaign for free, by having a printing company – which is believed to be Marketing Technologies of WNY – inflate invoices for campaign mailers. Swanick's campaign paid the inflated price and the printers gave Casey's firm the cash difference, prosecutors said.
"In total, Company 1 paid LSA $8,283.59," according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno.
Swanick said it wasn't so much the money that upset him, but rather the betrayal by his friends.
"How many people in your life do you really trust as true friends? Maybe a handful in your lifetime. These two were personal friends of mine," he said. "I gave them more latitude than I would to anyone. Not only did I lose a campaign, I was put in a situation that cost me personal funds. It broke my trust."
Swanick said he didn't hear anything from investigators for years, and then two months ago learned "that the case was alive and well" and that a plea deal was in the works.
"It's not a great deal of money to those people. It does represent some justice," Swanick said.
The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 1.
Both Casey and Pigeon's homes were raided by state and federal agents on May 28, 2015.
Pigeon, long allied with Mayor Brown, pleaded guilty in late 2018 to bribing a judge and arranging an illegal campaign contribution for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Neither Pigeon nor the judge, former State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek, has been sentenced.
Pigeon faces up to 16 months behind bars. But in a bid to reduce or even eliminate his jail time, Pigeon has been cooperating with federal and state authorities examining public corruption matters, The News reported in February.