Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

Swanick said it wasn't so much the money that upset him, but rather the betrayal by his friends.

"How many people in your life do you really trust as true friends? Maybe a handful in your lifetime. These two were personal friends of mine," he said. "I gave them more latitude than I would to anyone. Not only did I lose a campaign, I was put in a situation that cost me personal funds. It broke my trust."

Swanick said he didn't hear anything from investigators for years, and then two months ago learned "that the case was alive and well" and that a plea deal was in the works.

"It's not a great deal of money to those people. It does represent some justice," Swanick said.

The sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 1.

Pigeon, long allied with Brown, pleaded guilty in late 2018 to bribing a judge and arranging an illegal campaign contribution for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in a case that never involved the governor. Neither Pigeon nor the judge, former State Supreme Court Justice John A. Michalek, has been sentenced. Pigeon faces up to 16 months behind bars. But in a bid to reduce or even eliminate his jail time, Pigeon has been cooperating with federal and state authorities examining public corruption matters, The News reported in February.