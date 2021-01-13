 Skip to main content
Ex-employee of Buffalo contractor gets jail time for stealing company van, tools
A man who once worked for a Buffalo contractor was sentenced Wednesday to two to four years in state prison for stealing the contents of his employer's van at a Lockport job site.

William A. Cruz, 49, of Newfane, will owe more than $11,000 in restitution after he completes his sentence, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ordered.

Cruz was working as a roofer for B&J Development and Contracting at a job on Amanda Lane in Lockport on June 25, 2019, when he stole a company van and removed all the tools. The van was left at the Lockport Walmart two days later.

Cruz, who pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary Oct. 28, 2019, was given a chance to avoid prison by completing a court-supervised drug treatment program.

He was expelled from the program Nov. 17 after numerous sanctions for violations, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said.

Cruz served 18 months in prison for a 2013 Orleans County robbery.

William A. Cruz, 47, of Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane, also owes $11,045 in restitution to B&J Development and Contracting. Cruz pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary before State Supreme Court Justice Richard A. Kloch Sr.

