Ex-Buffalo police officer sentenced to three years probation following domestic violence incident

A former Buffalo police officer who pleaded guilty in a domestic violence incident was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Keenan J. Redmon

Keenan J. Redmon, 37, also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, abide by a curfew on weekdays and remain under house arrest on weekends.

Redmon pleaded guilty May 24 to third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal trespass, all Class A misdemeanors.

According to prosecutors, at about 11 p.m. on July 22, 2021, Redmon forcibly grabbed a woman by the back of her neck at a Hertel Avenue restaurant. Then, while unlawfully in the woman's Buffalo home late on Aug. 26, 2021, and early the next day, he forced her into a bathroom and threatened her with what appeared to be a pistol. 

Redmon, who was off-duty from his job as a Buffalo police officer at the time of the incident, resigned from his post on the day of his guilty plea.

Meanwhile, Haendiges issued a final order of protection Wednesday on behalf of the victim, which will remain in effect for the next five years.

