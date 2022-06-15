 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Buffalo Police Department employee pleads guilty to fraudulently collecting overtime pay

A Buffalo Police Department report technician who admitted to intentionally falsifying her own payroll entries pleaded guilty Wednesday to official misconduct, a misdemeanor, before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Monica Lalley

Prosecutors said Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to the charge on the day her non-jury trial was scheduled to start

The payroll entries falsified by Lalley were made between March 23, 2020, and April 30, 2020. She fraudulently collected $1,034 in overtime pay and was suspended after the falsified payroll entries were discovered. Lalley resigned her post prior to pleading guilty.

As part of the plea, she signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution. Lalley, who was released on her own recognizance, faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced on Sept. 14.

