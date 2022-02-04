Ex-boyfriend found guilty in fatal 2019 West Side shooting

It took an Erie County jury one hour of deliberations to convict a Buffalo man of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend on the city's West Side in November 2019, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

Clarence Lamont Bryant, 43, was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after three days of witness testimony, prosecutors said.

Bryant was on trial for the killing of Lakeeta Holloman, 23, on Nov. 15, 2019. Holloman was near Maryland Street and Prospect Avenue shortly after she dropped off her 3-year-old daughter at day care, prosecutors said.

A Buffalo firefighter testified Tuesday that Holloman, while laying bleeding on the sidewalk, identified Bryant as the man who shot her.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller is scheduled to sentence Bryant on March 11.

