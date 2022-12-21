Ex-Boy Scout leader who was on probation arrested again, charged with having 8 pipe bombs

A former Boy Scout leader who was on probation after pleading guilty to child endangerment was arrested after probation officers reportedly found eight homemade pipe bombs at his home in Hamburg, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Michael M. Meyers, 60, was sentenced Nov. 1 to three years of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child "with sex offender conditions," according to the DA's office.

Erie County probation officers were conducting a routine visit Dec. 13 at Meyers' home on Hywood Drive in Hamburg when they reportedly found "eight homemade tubular improvised explosives inside of his residence," the DA's office said in a statement.

Meyers was arraigned Thursday before Hamburg Town Justice Carl W. Morgan on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and held without bail.

He was arraigned Monday on the probation violation charge before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, and continues to be held without bail.

Former Boy Scout leader indicted on sex abuse charges Michael M. Meyers, 58, of Hamburg, is accused of abusing one child, beginning at the age of 11, from December 2015 to August 2019 and a second child, beginning at the age of 13, from May 2016 to September 2019, prosecutors said.

The DA's office said that Meyers "acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare" of two children known to him, one an 11-year-old, and the other a 13-year-old. The incidents took place from December 2015 to August 2019 with one victim, and between May 2016 and September 2019 with the other in locations in the Town of Boston and the Town of Hamburg.

Meyers was serving on the executive board for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America when a criminal investigation was launched. He previously was council president. The organization immediately barred Meyers from participating in further Boy Scouts of America programming after his arrest in August 2020.

At his sentencing last month, the judge issued final orders of protection on behalf of both victims, which remain in effect for five years.

He was being held without bail after prosecutors argued that he is accused of committing a felony while on probation. He is scheduled to return to Hamburg court on a felony hearing at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20.