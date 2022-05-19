Evidence collection at Tops market on Jefferson has wrapped up

Evidence collection is over at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue where 10 people were killed and three were wounded in what authorities say was a racist, hate-fueled mass murder on Saturday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday afternoon.
"The evidence collection phase of this portion of the investigation inside the Tops supermarket is concluded," Brown said at a news conference just outside the market on Jefferson Avenue.
A Tops official at the scene promised that the store, which has been a community hub for Buffalo's East Side since it opened in 2003, will reopen.
"We will be here. We will be in this store," said John Persons, COO of Tops, said. He said the timeline is not yet certain as to when the store can reopen. "We will make sure we reopen this store."
Until they can reopen it, Tops will continue to support community and workers, Persons said.
"We haven't had access to the store, so we don't exactly know the condition," Person said. "We want to make sure when we reopen we bring a best in class store."
He promised it would be opened "as soon as we possibly can."
Stephen Belongia, the FBI Special Agenct in Charge of the Buffalo Office, presented the flag that flew over the store to Brown, who then gave it to Persons.
