 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Evidence collection at Tops market on Jefferson has wrapped up

  • Updated
  • 0
Tops shooting (copy)

Dove signs with the names of the victims have been placed on the lawn in front of the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Evidence collection is over at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue where 10 people were killed and three were wounded in what authorities say was a racist, hate-fueled mass murder on Saturday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday afternoon.

"The evidence collection phase of this portion of the investigation inside the Tops supermarket is concluded," Brown said at a news conference just outside the market on Jefferson Avenue.

A Tops official at the scene promised that the store, which has been a community hub for Buffalo's East Side since it opened in 2003, will reopen.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"We will be here. We will be in this store," said John Persons, COO of Tops, said. He said the timeline is not yet certain as to when the store can reopen. "We will make sure we reopen this store."

Until they can reopen it, Tops will continue to support community and workers, Persons said.

People are also reading…

"We haven't had access to the store, so we don't exactly know the condition," Person said. "We want to make sure when we reopen we bring a best in class store."

He promised it would be opened "as soon as we possibly can."

Stephen Belongia, the FBI Special Agenct in Charge of the Buffalo Office, presented the flag that flew over the store to Brown, who then gave it to Persons. 

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'

Katherine "Kat" Massey fought for her community.

She was an ardent advocate for civil rights and education and did everything she could to lift up Buffalo's Black community, said former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, who has been friends with Massey for more than 20 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

US baby formula shortage: Biden invokes Defense Production Act

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News