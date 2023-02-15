Victims and family members of victims vented, cried and prayed in Erie County Court Wednesday before the sentencing of mass murderer Payton Gendron.

Here is a sampling of what they said:

"You don't even know any Black people. Your little punk (expletive) decided to come and kill my sister ...You're gonna come to our city and decide you don’t like Black people. Man, you don’t know a damn thing about Black people. We’re human. We like our kids to go to a good school. We love our kids. We never go into neighborhoods and take people out."

– Barbara Mapps, sister of Katherine "Kat" Massey

"Everything about it still haunts me. I saw all the victims where they lay. The visions haunt me every night ... I'm always on edge and hyper-vigilant about my surroundings all the time ... You haven't taken away my will to live. You haven't broken my spirit."

– Tops store manager Christopher Braden who was shot and injured May 14, and spent 10 days in the hospital recovering from surgeries

"How can you possibly stand up here and say that you're sorry? You planned this whole thing. You planned it. You put it on a video."

– Brian Talley, Geraldine Talley's brother-in-law, speaking to Gendron

"He went to that store to get a cake for my little brother because May 14 is his birthday, my little brother's birthday, and he turned 3 years old and then didn't get to celebrate his birthday with his dad because he never came back."

– Deja Brown, the daughter of Andre Mackniel

"You didn't shoot her once, but you turned around and shot her two times ... I am jealous of my friends and family because they can remember all the beauty of her smile and I grapple with my final image."

– Michelle Spight, the niece of Pearl Young, reading a letter from Pearl Young’s daughter, Pamela Pritchett

"I visited the Tops supermarket where this all occurred in the aftermath of the incident, and it certainly had an immediate effect on me and I was only present for a limited amount of time. I can't imagine what the survivors of this incident were going through during the incident as they remained hidden and quiet, hoping and praying that the defendant didn't find them and end their lives, too."

– Assistant District Attorney Justin H. Caldwell

"She said 'Steph, I'm in an ambulance. I've been shot in the head. If I die, please be there for my children.' "

– Stephanie Waters, the sister of pharmacist Jennifer Warrington, who was injured in the shooting

"You look like a young man that could be anybody's son. You don't come across to me as a racist killer, even though that's what you have done. I feel sorry for your mother, your mother. I don't have mine, but your mother's dying inside for what you've done."

– Wayne Jones, the son of Celestine Chaney, who said he had seen Gendron a couple of times in court

"We all know the pure hatred and motivations behind your heinous crime. And we are here to tell you that you failed. We will continue to elevate and be everything that you are not, everything that you hate and everything that you intended to destroy ... We had a praying grandmother who taught us that the battle is not yours, it is the Lord's. The global outpouring of support and love not only for our family, but for everyone within the Black community has spoken volumes and it reiterates your failure. You are a cowardly racist."

– Simone Crawley, the granddaughter of Ruth Whitfield, speaking for all of the grandchildren in her family

"There is no place for your hateful and evil ideology in a civilized society. There can be no mercy, no understanding, no second chances. The damage caused is too great. You will never see the light of day as a free man again."

– Erie County Judge Susan Eagan, as she sent Gendron to prison for the rest of his life