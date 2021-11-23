Estranged husband charged with killing wife hours before their son's 8th birthday party

"There was an order of protection that was in place already on the defendant to not go near his wife, and obviously he allegedly violated that by murdering her and stabbing her multiple times," Flynn said.

The couple arrived in Buffalo from Afghanistan in 2013. They were married in 2008 in Afghanistan.

In 2017, Nasir pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in a domestic incident against Tahir, Flynn said.

Then in 2020, he was arrested again, and she got an order of protection to make it illegal for him to be near her. Then he violated that order of protection and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count that satisfied the original charge plus the charge he violated the protective order, Flynn said. He was then placed on probation, Flynn said.

Nasir was still on probation at the time of Saturday's fatal stabbing.

"He was prosecuted and pleaded guilty on two separate occasions before this incident," Flynn said.

"All homicides are awful, and this is an awful crime as well," Flynn said.