Erie County Sheriff's Marine Unit arrests Amherst man for boating while intoxicated

An Amherst man is facing a rare criminal charge: boating while intoxicated.

Gervase Christie, 55, was charged after he was found at the helm of a disabled vessel in the Niagara River at about 9:37 p.m. Wednesday by the Erie County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Deputies said they smelled a strong scent of alcohol coming from Christie, while two minors on the vessel were not wearing personal floatation devices.

Christie's boat was towed to a marina, and he admitted to drinking alcohol and failed multiple sobriety tests, according to county Sheriff John C. Garcia. Like operating a car, the legal limit of blood alcohol content to operate a boat is .08.

According to New York Navigation Law, a BWI carries between a $300 and $500 fine for a first offense, or up to a 15-day jail sentence, while further punishments may include boat impounding or suspension of operating privileges.

Scott Zylka, public information officer for the Erie County Sheriff's Office, said Christie's arrest is the second Boating While Intoxicated incident this summer.

The county, as well as the Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo's Coast Guard station, is affiliated with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators' Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign to reduce the number of boating accidents and deaths.

NASBLA reported that alcohol is the leading contributor to boating accidents, and 16% of boating deaths in 2021 listed alcohol as the primary cause. Alcohol was a contributing factor in 110 boating deaths last year, the fewest in five years, but the range has been between 100 and 150, with few exceptions, since NASBLA was formed in 2009.