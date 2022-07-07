 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Erie County Sheriff's Marine Unit arrests Amherst man for boating while intoxicated

  • Updated
  • 0
Best of 2016: Derek Gee (copy)

The Erie County Sheriffs' Marine Unit made its second arrest for BWI this summer.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

An Amherst man is facing a rare criminal charge: boating while intoxicated.

Gervase Christie, 55, was charged after he was found at the helm of a disabled vessel in the Niagara River at about 9:37 p.m. Wednesday by the Erie County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Deputies said they smelled a strong scent of alcohol coming from Christie, while two minors on the vessel were not wearing personal floatation devices.

Christie's boat was towed to a marina, and he admitted to drinking alcohol and failed multiple sobriety tests, according to county Sheriff John C. Garcia. Like operating a car, the legal limit of blood alcohol content to operate a boat is .08.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

According to New York Navigation Law, a BWI carries between a $300 and $500 fine for a first offense, or up to a 15-day jail sentence, while further punishments may include boat impounding or suspension of operating privileges.

People are also reading…

Scott Zylka, public information officer for the Erie County Sheriff's Office, said Christie's arrest is the second Boating While Intoxicated incident this summer. 

The county, as well as the Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo's Coast Guard station, is affiliated with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators' Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign to reduce the number of boating accidents and deaths.

NASBLA reported that alcohol is the leading contributor to boating accidents, and 16% of boating deaths in 2021 listed alcohol as the primary cause. Alcohol was a contributing factor in 110 boating deaths last year, the fewest in five years, but the range has been between 100 and 150, with few exceptions, since NASBLA was formed in 2009.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Depew man charged with boating while intoxicated on Buffalo River

Depew man charged with boating while intoxicated on Buffalo River

A Depew man was charged with boating while intoxicated Tuesday night on the Buffalo River, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies stopped Daniel Fazzalaro at about 8:50 p.m. after they saw multiple navigation law violations, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Fazzalaro was taken ashore and was administered field sobriety tests. He registered a blood-alcohol

Unlit boat in Niagara River leads to boating while intoxicated charge

Unlit boat in Niagara River leads to boating while intoxicated charge

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday night charged a 19-year-old Grand Island man with boating while intoxicated. The deputies stopped a boat operating without navigational lights at about 9:30 p.m. in the east branch of the Niagara River, the Sheriff’s Office said. Thomas Stedman showed signs of being intoxicated, deputies said, and refused to submit to a breath test.

Orchard Park man who fled police on Jet Ski charged with boating while intoxicated

Orchard Park man who fled police on Jet Ski charged with boating while intoxicated

An Orchard Park man who fled from police on a Jet Ski on Chautauqua Lake on Sunday afternoon faces several charges, including boating while intoxicated, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Schlemmer, 35, was involved in a crash at about 4:30 p.m. on the lake in Bemus Bay. When deputies arrived, Schlemmer sped away on his personal

Boating while intoxicated crackdown begins June 30 in Buffalo area

Boating while intoxicated crackdown begins June 30 in Buffalo area

The Erie County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol and many other law enforcement agencies will be targeting boaters, kayakers and other water vessel operators who are impaired by alcohol or drug use as part of a national water safety program called Operation Dry Water. Sheriff Timothy B. Howard said the goal of the program, in effect June 30 through July 2,

Watch Now: Related Video

'Bring BG home' Brittney Griner rally as WNBA star faces trial in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News