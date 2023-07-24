An Erie County Sheriff's deputy was injured Sunday after his vehicle struck a utility pole in Sardinia while he was responding to a call in Holland, an agency spokesman said in a news release.

About 10:07 p.m., the deputy, who was responding to the report of a violent domestic incident, maneuvered his vehicle to avoid hitting a deer on Genesee Road when the vehicle left the roadway and hit the pole, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy, who was flown to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, has been released from the hospital.

Chaffee-Sardinia Volunteer Fire Co. members treated the deputy at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office's Crash Investigation Unit.