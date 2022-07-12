Erie County Sheriff's deputy injured during arrest of Brant man

An Erie County Sheriff's deputy was injured during an arrest following a high-speed chase Monday morning.

An SUV was seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Brant-North Collins Road early Monday morning, Sheriff John C. Garcia said in a press release. A deputy pursued the vehicle but stopped when the SUV reached speeds over 100 mph.

The vehicle was discovered in the driveway of a Versailles Plank Road home. When it was being prepared for impounding, a man came out of the home and was physically and verbally aggressive toward deputies, according to Garcia.

The man, Cody Sundown, 31, of Brant, was told he was under arrest. Deputies said he began throwing punches at them, tried to remove a deputy's taser and utility belt, and repeatedly struck a deputy in the head.

Sundown was charged with assaulting a police officer, second-degree assault, attempted criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and harassment. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending court proceedings.

The deputy was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for a concussion and shoulder and elbow injuries and released.