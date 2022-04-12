Erie County probation employees disciplined in probe tied to man who led police on chase

An Erie County probation officer and supervisor have been suspended without pay for two weeks in connection with their supervision of a man who allegedly led police on a wild chase across the city that ended with three Buffalo police officers injured, according to a spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

A second probation supervisor was issued a written reprimand as a result of the Probation Department's review of the case of Kente Q. Bell, who's been charged with the attempted murder of the police officers during the bullet-riddled, cross-town pursuit two weeks ago.

The County Executive's Office declined to provide details on what the probation staff members were found to have done wrong in supervising Bell, spokesman Peter Anderson said in an email.

Bell, 28, was on probation when he was accused of firing at Buffalo police officers while leading them on an almost 30-minute, high-speed chase on March 29 that started at the foot of West Ferry Street and ended in front of the Ferry-Fillmore District police station. Bell was critically injured after being shot multiple times and remains hospitalized.

A month before the chase, a tipster allegedly told a probation officer that Bell – who was on probation from a 2021 conviction for criminal possession of a weapon – had a gun, something that would have been a violation of the conditions of his probation, two law enforcement sources have told The Buffalo News.

The tipster allegedly reported that Bell said if he were pulled over again by police, he would shoot them, according to the sources.

The probation officer told a supervisor about the allegations regarding the gun and the threat, and probation officials are believed to have gone to Bell's house to investigate, the sources said. When they arrived at Bell's home in Buffalo, he wasn't there. No one followed up after that, the sources said.

Probation Officer Dar'Nisha Tarver and her supervisor, Jeffrey Durski, received the two-week unpaid suspensions, Anderson said.

William Diamond, a warrant squad supervisor, was issued the written reprimand, he said.

Earlier this month, Erie County Probation Commissioner Michelle Olszowy said she would not confirm or deny any of the allegations related to the tip or what happened afterward.

Buffalo police said there were 19 separate scenes along the route of the pursuit where evidence was collected. Nine Buffalo police vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Multiple investigations into the event are ongoing. One of the many questions to be answered is whether any of the officers were wounded by friendly fire.

More than a dozen officers fired their weapons during the incident, a law enforcement source previously said.

Officer Joseph McCarthy, who was shot in the abdomen at East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue where the chase ended, was released from Erie County Medical Center on Thursday.

Officer Trevor Sheehan was shot in the arm and the side of his ear near the Northeast District station on Bailey Avenue, while Officer Christopher Wilson came under fire on Genesee Street near Doat Street. He was "struck in the chest" but the bullet-resistant vest he was wearing stopped the round.

Durski and Diamond were members of the Probation Department's Warrant Squad that won the 2012 State Director's Award for Outstanding Service by a Probation Officer.

Durski was one of nine law enforcement officials recognized by the Erie County Law Enforcement Foundation in 2015.

Bell was left partially paralyzed after being shot in Buffalo in 2012. He was convicted in a gun possession case stemming from an arrest in Amherst in March 2020.

Bell has been arraigned on a count of weapons possession in addition to the three counts of attempted murder. He separately was arraigned on a charge of violating his probation, prosecutors said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

