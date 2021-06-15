Erie County judge allows Weinstein extradition to LA

California prosecutors will finally get their crack at disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Erie County Court Judge Kenneth F. Case on Tuesday afternoon rejected a request from Weinstein's attorneys to block extradition to Los Angeles.
The soonest authorities would come to Western New York to bring Weinstein to face charges in California would likely be the end of this month or the first half of July, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Powers told the judge.
Norman Effman, one of Weinstein's attorneys, argued the paperwork sent to New York State did not meet the standard to grant temporary custody of Weinstein to California authorities.
The judge also rejected Effman's request for a 10-day stay in the matter. Effman said he would pursue a stay from the state appellate division's Fourth Department.
The process to extradite Weinstein stretches back to last year, when an initial hearing in August and a rescheduled date in December were adjourned.
On April 12, Weinstein's attorneys sought a delay in extradition because of Weinstein's health issues and planned medical procedures.
On May 24, attorneys for Weinstein challenged the transfer request made by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, citing alleged problems with the paperwork.
The 69-year-old Weinstein has been incarcerated at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden since March 2020. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.
Weinstein has appealed that conviction.
At a court appearance in April, Weinstein's attorney said his client suffered from multiple medical ailments, including cardiac, eye, back and dental issues.
Erie County prosecutors received a letter from a local eye doctor who examined Weinstein for the first time last Thursday, said Assistant District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable, chief of the grand jury bureau. The doctor prescribed a course of treatment, but Weinstein rejected it "saying he wasn't psychologically ready for it," Curtin Gable said.
Prosecutors have reports from two doctors, neither of which state Weinstein can't receive treatment in California, she said.
Because of the time that's passed, Weinstein also is no longer eligible to ask Gov. Andrew Cuomo to intervene and halt any extradition, Curtin Gable said.
The paperwork Los Angeles prosecutors sent to New York was deficient – a "legal technicality," Effman said – and they should be forced to file the correct paperwork before being able to take custody of Weinstein, he argued.
"It is a mandatory requirement and the statute is clear," Effman said. "We are challenging the paperwork because it's not right. It's wrong."
Weinstein wants to continue treatment for medical issues at the "regional medical unit" at Wende, would consent to a virtual arraignment on the Los Angeles charges and would be ready to go to California at the start of jury selection, his attorney said.
Los Angeles prosecutors announced charges against Weinstein in January 2020, as his New York trial continued. In October, additional charges were filed in LA.
The Los Angeles Times reported in April Weinstein had been indicted by a grand jury, which upheld the 11 counts of sexual assault he was already facing.
The charges allege Weinstein assaulted five women between 2004 and 2013.
Weinstein attended the University at Buffalo and began his entertainment career here as a concert promoter.
More than 100 women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, including two from the area who shared their stories with The Buffalo News.