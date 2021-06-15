Erie County judge allows Weinstein extradition to LA

The 69-year-old Weinstein has been incarcerated at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden since March 2020. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

Weinstein has appealed that conviction.

At a court appearance in April, Weinstein's attorney said his client suffered from multiple medical ailments, including cardiac, eye, back and dental issues.

Erie County prosecutors received a letter from a local eye doctor who examined Weinstein for the first time last Thursday, said Assistant District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable, chief of the grand jury bureau. The doctor prescribed a course of treatment, but Weinstein rejected it "saying he wasn't psychologically ready for it," Curtin Gable said.

Prosecutors have reports from two doctors, neither of which state Weinstein can't receive treatment in California, she said.

Because of the time that's passed, Weinstein also is no longer eligible to ask Gov. Andrew Cuomo to intervene and halt any extradition, Curtin Gable said.