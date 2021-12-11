Erie County jail sergeant suspended after off-duty domestic incident arrest in Eden

An Erie County jail sergeant has been suspended without pay after he was arrested Thursday following an alleged domestic incident, according to two law enforcement sources.
Robert M. Dee, 40, is accused of hitting a woman and applying pressure to her neck, causing bruises to her body, according to one of the sources.
He was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka said Saturday that the agency was notified Thursday after the incident and that Dee was suspended without pay after he was arraigned.
Eden police responded to an unspecified address shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Dee was off-duty at the time, one of the sources said.
Support Local Journalism
Dee was arraigned in Brant Town Court on Thursday night and released on $1,000 bail, according to one of the sources.
Brant Justice Jeffrey W. Gier issued an order of protection on behalf of the woman.
Two female inmates in recent months have made serious allegations against Robert Dee, an Erie County Holding Center sergeant who once married a woman he met behind bars.
Dee was one of the deputies involved in the 2012 death of Erie County Holding Center inmate Richard A. Metcalf Jr., who the state Commission on Correction's Medical Review Board found died by asphyxiation because deputies tied the strings of a spit mask tightly around his neck.
The Buffalo News reported in November 2020 two female inmates accused Dee of making the sexual advances as he monitored inmate cleaning crews.
Dee denied to internal investigators with the Erie County Sheriff's Office that he ever touched a female inmate inappropriately. Internal reviews by the department closed the cases and deemed the accusations "unfounded."
Dee, who once married a former inmate he met while on the job, is kept from assignments involving women's units whenever possible, a top jail administrator previously said.