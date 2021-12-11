Erie County jail sergeant suspended after off-duty domestic incident arrest in Eden

An Erie County jail sergeant has been suspended without pay after he was arrested Thursday following an alleged domestic incident, according to two law enforcement sources.

Robert M. Dee, 40, is accused of hitting a woman and applying pressure to her neck, causing bruises to her body, according to one of the sources.

He was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka said Saturday that the agency was notified Thursday after the incident and that Dee was suspended without pay after he was arraigned.

Eden police responded to an unspecified address shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Dee was off-duty at the time, one of the sources said.

Dee was arraigned in Brant Town Court on Thursday night and released on $1,000 bail, according to one of the sources.

Brant Justice Jeffrey W. Gier issued an order of protection on behalf of the woman.

