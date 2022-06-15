Erie County jail deputy fired after pleading guilty to cocaine possession

A jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Office has been fired after pleading guilty last month to a misdemeanor count of drug possession after he was pulled over in a traffic stop a year and a half ago and found with a small quantity of cocaine in his vehicle.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old John A. Gugino of Hamburg was fired by Sheriff John C. Garcia on Friday.

Gugino was already under investigation and the subject of a search warrant when another Erie County sheriff's deputy pulled him over on the night of Oct. 17, 2020, as he was driving on Milestrip Road in Hamburg.

Deputies searched Gugino's vehicle and found cocaine, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Gugino was first charged with a felony for possession of cocaine. However, testing determined the weight of the cocaine to be at a misdemeanor level, according to prosecutors.

Gugino was off duty at the time of his arrest. He was later suspended from his job without pay.

On May 10, he pleaded guilty to one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman. Gugino faces up to one year in jail when he is sentenced on July 19. He remains released on his own recognizance.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.