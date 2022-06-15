Erie County inmate declared brain dead taken off life support

An Erie County jail inmate declared brain dead days ago was taken off life support on Tuesday, his 30th birthday.

Sean Riordan’s family still doesn’t know why his heart stopped June 4, two days after he was placed in the Holding Center. His mother, Christine Riordan, says hospital staff told her he was revived in the jail, but his heart stopped again at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Christine Riordan said a nurse told her June 8 there was no brain activity and no hope the condition would change. Riordan said she wanted to keep her son on a breathing machine at least until his birthday, which the family observed by sharing cake and ice cream with hospital staff. She said that after a meeting to discuss donating his organs, last rites would be given around 4 p.m.

Once disconnected from a breathing machine, Sean Riordan stopped breathing on his own at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, said Joseph Tomasello, a family friend.

Buffalo police stopped Riordan on traffic charges June 1 and held him because bench warrants had been issued against him for missed court appearances elsewhere. He was placed in the Holding Center June 2.

Christine Riordan said she found bruises on her son's throat, arms and legs and a cut on his right eyelid. The family also found an open wound on one of his arms and shared a picture of it with The Buffalo News.

She said a lawyer for the family has urged the Sheriff’s Office in writing to preserve jail video and any other information that might shed light on the matter. She acknowledged her son had been a heroin addict, but Tracie Riordan, Sean Riordan's sister, said the hospital’s toxicology tests revealed nothing that would have led his heart to stop.

The death will be investigated by the state Commission of Correction, a watchdog agency that examines deaths in New York’s jails, prisons and police lockups. Riordan said she hoped for a full inquiry “so no more inmates, and no more inmates’ families have to go through this.”

Erie County records a death of an inmate every six months, on average. Thirty-two inmates died, in suicides, homicides and of natural causes, in the roughly 16 years Timothy B. Howard served as sheriff. Riordan died on Sheriff John C. Garcia’s watch. He was Howard’s preferred successor and took office Jan. 1.

