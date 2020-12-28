 Skip to main content
Erie County inmate charged after two incidents involving sprinklers
Holding Center

An Erie County sheriff's deputy does a walk-through in a housing area at the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo. 

 Derek Gee

An inmate has been charged with a felony and a misdemeanor in connection with two incidents involving sprinkler systems in the two Erie County jails, the Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

Keinn Moore, 20, was charged with reckless endangerment after a Nov. 20 incident in the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden, where he's accused of activating the sprinkler system in his cell, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident caused damage to Moore's cell, the housing area and an adjacent housing area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Moore was also charged with criminal mischief in connection with a Dec. 12 incident at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. Hundreds of gallons of water flooded his cell and nearby areas after deputies said Moore broke a sprinkler head off of a pipe.

Total damage was estimated at more than $1,000. Moore remains held at the holding center on $10,000 bail.

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

