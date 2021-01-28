Erie County grand jury recommences for second time since start of Covid-19 pandemic

Erie County grand jury selection resumed earlier this week after approval was granted from 8th Judicial District Administrative Judge Paula Feroleto, allowing the Erie County District Attorney's Office to begin presenting criminal cases to the grand jury Thursday.

District Attorney John J. Flynn said it is the second time that the grand jury in Erie County has recommenced after the Office of Court Administration ordered that non-essential, in-person court procedures be postponed as a result of the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in New York State.

The District Attorney's Office has conducted a review of all pending unindicted felony cases and identified priority cases to be presented to the recently-empaneled grand jury.

Prosecutors have been proactively managing their caseloads in the effort to avoid a backlog of pending felony cases, according to the district attorney.

Those entering the Erie County Court Building are required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check and verbal screening.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.