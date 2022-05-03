 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erie County deputies seeking suspect in North Collins bank robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
new police lights (copy) (copy) (copy)
By John Hickey/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is seeking an unidentified suspect in the late morning robbery Tuesday of a Community Bank branch in the Village of North Collins.

The suspect walked into the bank at about 11:18 a.m. and presented a teller with a note demanding the teller's cash draw be emptied, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall with short hair and a thin build,  fled in a waiting newer model silver sedan with no front license plate. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, ripped jeans with exposed red underwear and white sneakers, the spokesman said.

Schools in the area implemented lockdown procedures during the incident.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the robbery and the unidentified suspect to call 716-858-2903 and refer to CL# 22-030657.  

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mourning a dog who fought crime and saved lives before his was taken

Mourning a dog who fought crime and saved lives before his was taken

Going after drug dealers was only one way that Haso, a German shepherd in the Erie County Sheriff's K-9 unit, served the community during his four years on the job. He also saved the lives of at least eight people, like the autistic boy in Gowanda who jumped from his mother's car and disappeared, the elderly Clarence man with Alzheimer's who wandered away in his pajamas and the missing Amherst woman he found lying in Ellicott Creek.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News