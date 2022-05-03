Erie County deputies seeking suspect in North Collins bank robbery

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is seeking an unidentified suspect in the late morning robbery Tuesday of a Community Bank branch in the Village of North Collins.
The suspect walked into the bank at about 11:18 a.m. and presented a teller with a note demanding the teller's cash draw be emptied, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
The suspect, described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall with short hair and a thin build, fled in a waiting newer model silver sedan with no front license plate. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, ripped jeans with exposed red underwear and white sneakers, the spokesman said.
Schools in the area implemented lockdown procedures during the incident.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the robbery and the unidentified suspect to call 716-858-2903 and refer to CL# 22-030657.