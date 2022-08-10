 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County Democrats, Republicans pick nominees for State Supreme Court

  • Updated
Three Democrats – including two incumbents and a Buffalo City Court – and two Republicans were nominated Wednesday by Erie County Democrats for five open seats on the State Supreme Court bench in the general election on Nov. 8.

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said the committee selected incumbent justices Tracey Bannister and Craig D. Hannah, Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan, Republican Town of Boston Justice Kelly A. Vacco and veteran attorney, Gerald J. Greenan III, also a Republican.

Bannister was appointed to the State Supreme Court bench by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Nov. 1, 2019. Hannah, who was recently appointed to the State Supreme Court, previously served as a Buffalo City Court judge from 2006 until his appointment as chief judge on May 1, 2019.

Heneghan assumed office on the Buffalo City Court bench in 2019. Her current term ends in 2028.  

Four of the Democratic Committee's five nominees were cross-endorsed by Erie County Republicans, according to Republican Committee Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr. In lieu of Heneghan, Republicans nominated Erie County Legislature Minority Leader Joseph C. Lorigo, a Conservative. 

