Erie County DA's Office named special prosecutor in assault attempt on Zeldin

The Erie County District Attorney's Office will prosecute the man accused of confronting Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin with a sharp object and swinging it at him during a campaign event outside Rochester in July.

A state judge assigned the case to Erie County prosecutors after the Monroe County District Attorney's Office sought a special prosecutor, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, had been charged in Perinton Town Court with second-degree attempted assault for the incident, which happened at about 7:50 p.m. July 21 outside a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall on Macedon Center Road.

Jakubonis walked onto the stage holding a set of self-defense knuckles that had two sharp, pointed edges, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

He raised his hand and swung at Zeldin's throat, prosecutors alleged, and Zeldin grabbed the wrist of the attacker, who was taken into custody.

Zeldin, a Republican congressman from Suffolk County, was not injured.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley had faced criticism for her office's involvement in the case, for both having ties to Zeldin's campaign and scrutiny for her office's handling of the case, according to the Albany Times Union.

Jakubonis, who was released on his own recognizance after his first court appearance because the charge did not make him eligible for bail, is due back in Perinton Town Court on Aug. 30.

Federal prosecutors announced July 23 they charged Jakubonis with assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon.

Jakubonis remains in federal custody because a federal magistrate reserved decision at a July 28 detention hearing and a status hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24, prosecutors said.

A day after the incident, Jakubonis said he didn't know who Zeldin was at the time of the altercation, according to the New York Times. Jakubonis is an Army veteran and said he was told that Zeldin was "disrespecting veterans," the Times reported.