An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility has been arrested on drug possession and contraband charges, Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.

Garcia said that Londarr Ward, 39, was seen taking something from a desk and putting it into his pants during a security operation. A dog trained in narcotics detection, K9 Rocko, alerted officers to the item and a search led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected Suboxone.

Ward is charged with a felony count of possession of dangerous contraband in prison and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Ward is held in lieu of $75,000 bail on four counts of first-degree robbery stemming from a series of armed holdups at gas station convenience stores in Cheektowaga and Amherst in February and March 2021.

He also faces a charge of second-degree assault for punching his defense attorney several times during a meeting Sept. 27 in the correctional facility.