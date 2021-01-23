Erie County bars, restaurants file suit to end 10 p.m. curfew

The earlier closure time is hurting restaurants already hit hard due to other pandemic-related restrictions, according to several plaintiffs who filed affidavits in the case.

Takeout "is not a suitable alternative" to indoor dining, and restaurants are already following other state-imposed Covid-19 safety protocols, said Mark Hutchinson, owner of Hutch's, in an affidavit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I see no rational basis for claiming that diners sitting down at a socially distanced table, with staff and customers wearing masks (with the exception of when the customers are eating) and sanitizing protocols in place, are at greater risk of becoming infected with the virus should they choose sit down to eat at 10:15 p.m. as opposed to 5 p.m.," Hutchinson said.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order as well as an injunction from the court that would prevent the state from enforcing the restriction.

As of Saturday morning, the lawsuit had not yet been assigned to a judge.