Erie County bars, restaurants file suit to end 10 p.m. curfew

The owners of more than 80 bars and restaurants in Erie County filed a lawsuit Friday that seeks to wipe out the state-ordered, pandemic-related 10 p.m. closing time.
Some of the plaintiffs are even holding out hope a judge might issue a temporary ruling this weekend which would give them time to drum up more customers during the Bills Sunday night appearance in the AFC Championship Game.
The lawsuit challenges an order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which went into effect statewide Nov. 13, that requires bars, restaurants and any other entity licensed by the State Liquor Authority to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The order also limited the businesses to curbside, food-only pickup after that time. The closure time also applied to gyms.
State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, an Elma Republican, also is a plaintiff in the case.
The suit – filed in State Supreme Court against Cuomo, the State Liquor Authority and the State Department of Health – argues the additional restriction placed on these businesses came without sufficient evidence or rationale that the rule reduces the spread of Covid-19. The bar and restaurant owners also claim the state unfairly targeted their businesses and overstepped its legal authority.
The earlier closure time is hurting restaurants already hit hard due to other pandemic-related restrictions, according to several plaintiffs who filed affidavits in the case.
Takeout "is not a suitable alternative" to indoor dining, and restaurants are already following other state-imposed Covid-19 safety protocols, said Mark Hutchinson, owner of Hutch's, in an affidavit.
"I see no rational basis for claiming that diners sitting down at a socially distanced table, with staff and customers wearing masks (with the exception of when the customers are eating) and sanitizing protocols in place, are at greater risk of becoming infected with the virus should they choose sit down to eat at 10:15 p.m. as opposed to 5 p.m.," Hutchinson said.
The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order as well as an injunction from the court that would prevent the state from enforcing the restriction.
As of Saturday morning, the lawsuit had not yet been assigned to a judge.
Removing the 10 p.m. curfew would help the businesses draw customers for Sunday night's Bills game if patrons knew they could stay past 10 o'clock, said Greg Duell, a plaintiff who runs the Duff's Famous Wings location at the Eastern Hills Mall, in an affidavit. Getting rid of the curfew would also help with other upcoming sporting events at night, including the Super Bowl and hockey games, Duell said.
Sunday night's Bills game could help Neat, on Transit Road in Clarence, regain some financial ground it lost this year due to the pandemic, said owner Kevin Casey Mullet, in an affidavit.
"The crowds I could hope to draw if my customers knew they could remain until after 10 p.m. would be substantial," Mullet said.
Some restaurants asked the state to lift the curfew for last weekend's Bills game against the Baltimore Ravens, but the state kept the restriction in place.
Restaurants in Erie County got a temporary reprieve earlier this month after a judge in another lawsuit ruled that the 91 restaurants in the county that were located in "orange zones" could reopen for indoor dining. Under the state's color-coded, microcluster zone program, indoor dining is prohibited in orange zones.
After the court ruling, state and county officials said all restaurants in orange zones were temporarily allowed to reopen under less restrictive yellow zone regulations, which allow up to 50% capacity. Under yellow zone rules, restaurants can serve customers inside and must limit patrons to a maximum of four persons per table.
As part of the orange zone lawsuit, state officials argued that the reliance of many bar and restaurant owners on state contact-tracing data – which the owners claimed showed the relative safety of their operations – was improper because the state data was based only on a small percentage of New York's total positive test results for Covid-19.