Employee at Walden Galleria Dave & Buster's charged with gun possession

An employee at the Dave & Buster's at the Walden Galleria was arrested Sunday night after being allegedly found with a pistol in his waistband, Cheektowaga police said.

The arrest was separate from reports of fights and large groups of youths running around the mall.

Javier Romero, 29, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after police allegedly found him in possession of a 9 mm pistol, according to police.

Earlier in the evening, officers responded to the mall's five-level parking ramp for the report of a gunshot, but police said they found no evidence of gunfire.

Two juveniles were arrested in what police described as "separate incidents." Other youths were ejected from the mall, while some "uncooperative" youths were held until they were picked up by a parent or guardian.

Because of Sunday night's circumstances, the mall has enacted its parental escort policy, which requires those under 18 to be accompanied by an adult over 21, from 4 p.m. until close today through Thursday, police said.

The policy, which was not in place Sunday, is normally in effect Friday and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until the mall closes.

Town police assigned 12 officers to the mall Sunday night to assist mall security. Buffalo Peacemakers also were on hand.

