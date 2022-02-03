 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ellicott Town Supervisor arrested on public lewdness charges
The Ellicott Town Supervisor was arrested on charges of public lewdness following an investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, state police announced Thursday.

Patrick W. McLaughlin, 72, of Ellicott was charged with one count of first-degree public lewdness, another count of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges are all misdemeanors and he was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in town court later in February.

The alleged incidents involve two youths and stem from incidents that took place on or about Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, said Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason L. Schmidt. No physical contact was involved, he said.

The Ellicott Police Department referred the allegations to the State Police.

There was no answer at McLaughlin's home number Thursday.

It was not clear what his status with the town government was on Thursday.

