Eller Avenue shooting victim in serious condition at ECMC
A 21-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center after he was shot Saturday night.

Buffalo police responding to a shooting report at an address in the 100 block of Eller Avenue found the wounded man at 10:25 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC for treatment.

Police asked anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.

