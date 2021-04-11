Eller Avenue shooting victim in serious condition at ECMC

A 21-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center after he was shot Saturday night.
Buffalo police responding to a shooting report at an address in the 100 block of Eller Avenue found the wounded man at 10:25 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC for treatment.
Police asked anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
