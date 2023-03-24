A state parole officer resigned Friday as he pleaded guilty in Buffalo City Court to two misdemeanors after being caught last year tampering with evidence and lying on the witness stand about it.

Eliezer Rosario II, who was initially charged with two felonies, also was sentenced by Judge Andrew LoTempio to two years of probation, according to prosecutors and court records.

On June 16, 2022, Rosario admitted during testimony in a drug and gun case in State Supreme Court that he placed the defendant's prison identification card next to a bullet found on a television stand in the defendant's residence.

He also admitted on the stand he wouldn't have planted the evidence if he knew he was being recorded by a Buffalo police officer's body-worn camera, according to a court transcript and attorneys involved in the case.

Revelations about Rosario's admissions were first reported by The Buffalo News in July.

Gun case with ties to parole officer facing charges ends in plea deal The case against Genile Wilson, 47, became more complicated when a parole officer involved in his case was later charged with planting evidence in a separate case.

Rosario, 43, resigned in lieu of termination effective Friday, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson said in an email.

Rosario's resignation was a condition of the plea agreement, which resulted from lengthy negotiations with prosecutors, said defense attorney Justin Ginter, who represented Rosario, along with attorney Paul Cambria.

"We think we came to a fair resolution based on all the facts and circumstances around the incident here," Ginter said.

Rosario had a "sparkling clean record" prior to this incident, he said.

Rosario’s admission on the stand came after defense attorneys showed Buffalo police body-camera video footage of the parole officer putting the tag next to the bullet and taking a photograph of the evidence. Rosario also admitted he wrote in a legal document that he found the ammunition round next to the ID tag.

Parole officer charged with planting evidence in search of parolee's room State police charged Eliezer Rosario II, 43, with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Rosario, who was suspended without pay, was arrested Nov. 30 by state police.

He had been charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and tampering with physical evidence. Rosario pleaded guilty to second-degree offering a false instrument for filing and attempted tampering with evidence.

The case was handled by the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, who served as special prosecutor, after the Erie County District Attorney's Office withdrew because of Rosario's history of working with them.

Rosario became a state parole officer in July 2018. He was hired as an Erie County probation officer, working on juvenile cases, in 2013.

Anthony S. Davis, the defendant in the case in which Rosario was testifying, has commenced legal action against Rosario, the state and the City of Buffalo.

On witness stand, parole officer admits planting evidence in Buffalo gun case Eliezer Rosario II also admitted on the witness stand that he wouldn't have planted the evidence if he knew he was being recorded by a Buffalo police officer's body-worn camera, according to defense attorneys and a transcript of the court proceedings.

Davis' attorneys also had other questions about the round of ammunition found on the TV stand. Rosario's partner was the first person to look in Davis' room, but testified he didn't see it.

Parole officers also reported finding 13 rounds of ammunition in the room, but only 12 were submitted to the county crime lab as evidence.

"That tells me either the one from the bedroom was never collected, it was lost or one of the bullets was taken out of the magazine and placed in the bedroom before body cam arrived on the scene," attorney Nicholas Texido said last year. Texido represented Davis, along with attorney Sean Kelly.