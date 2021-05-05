 Skip to main content
Elderly man in critical condition after rock attack in Buffalo
top story

Elderly man in critical condition after rock attack in Buffalo

An 81-year-old man remains in critical condition following an April 23 attack in Buffalo, and authorities are offering a reward for information about the suspect.

The unknown assailant struck the victim in the head with a large rock at about noon near East Delavan Avenue and Schuele Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

Police detectives are looking for help from the public on this case, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.

Buffalo police accept information via phone call or text at the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

