Elderly man dies after being attacked with rock in Buffalo

An 81-year-old man who had been in critical condition following an April 23 attack in Buffalo has died, according to Crime Stoppers Western New York.
Yusuf Hassem died Saturday, 15 days after he was struck in the head with a large rock near East Delavan and Schuele avenues.
A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment of Hassem's attacker.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.
